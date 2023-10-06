2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 4 Match Preview - Aduana Stars vs. Berekum Chelsea

Aduana Stars will manage to grab their second win of the season when they welcome Berekum Chelsea at home on Friday in a regional derby in the Ghana Premier League.

Yaw Acheampong's troops will have a great opportunity to bounce back from their defeat in the last round when they play in front of their fans at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

The Ogya Boys suffered their second defeat on the road against Legon Cities FC last week and are hoping to keep their home form intact in Friday's match.

Aduana were 2-0 victors in their last home game against defending league champions Medeama SC. They aim at continuing the run with a win over Chelsea.

The visitors are going into the game with their own problems after they were held at the Golden City Park in Berekum by Accra Lions FC last week.

Chelsea have collected only five points from their last seven league matches with one win, two draws, and four defeats in the process.

The Bibires also have one of the weakest travelling records in the Ghana Premier League, having picked just four points from their last eight away games.

Chelsea have zero wins against Aduana when they play as guests in their league meetings since the first one in 2010, having lost each of their last four trips to Dormaa Ahenkro.