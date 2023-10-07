2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 4 Match Preview – Bibiani Goldstars vs. RTU

Bibiani Goldstars are gearing up for a home clash against Real Tamale United (RTU) at Dun's Park on Sunday, with hopes of securing a victory and returning to winning ways.

Goldstars are determined to recover from their recent loss to Great Olympics in Accra, following a promising start to the season that included a 1-0 home win against Kotoko. Coach Michael Osei and his squad have had a week to prepare and are eager to deliver an improved performance against RTU.

On the other side, RTU has struggled since their opening day victory against Hearts of Oak, failing to secure a win in subsequent matches. Their most recent fixture ended in a draw against Heart of Lions, emphasizing the need for an improved showing to secure a positive result in Bibiani.

The upcoming match marks the fifth meeting between the two sides, with each team holding two wins from their previous four encounters. RTU, however, notably defeated Goldstars 5-1 in the last match.

As both teams aim to make their mark in the Ghanaian top flight, Sunday's match promises to be an exciting battle.