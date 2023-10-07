2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 4 Match Preview – Heart of Lions vs. Bofoakwa Tano

Heart of Lions will be searching for their first since returning to the top-flight when they host fellow returnees Bofoakwa Tano at the WAFA Arena in Sogakofe on Sunday, October 8 2023.

Lions have drawn all their first three games and crave for their first premier league win to gain some momentum. They came close to achieving that feat in Tamale against RTU last weekend but their next opponents are a high-flying Bofoakwa Tano side.

Bofoakwa sit on top of the league standing after a spirited performance so far in the campaign. They are brimming with confidence after beating Hearts of Oak in Sunyani and wouldn’t want to take their foot off the pedal.

This clash of the returnees promises to be a tasty match-up on the menu this Sunday, given the objectives both teams would want to achieve going into this game.