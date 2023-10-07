2023/24 Ghana  Premier League: Week 4 Match Preview-Hearts of Oak vs Dreams FC

Hearts of Oak will face Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League match week four on October 8, 2023.

Hearts of Oak has had a mixed start to the season, with one win and one loss in their two games so far.

They will be looking to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to Bofoakwa Tano in their last match.

Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman will be hoping to get his second win of the season against Dreams FC, who have been impressive in the early stages of the season.

Dreams FC has made it into the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup, which is a testament to their determination and hard work.

They have played two games so far and are 13th on the league table with three points.

The Still Believe Club will be hoping to carry their momentum into domestic competition and challenge for the league title.

In their head-to-head record, Hearts of Oak has won three matches, while Dreams FC has won two matches. One match ended in a draw.

In their last meeting in the league, Hearts of Oak defeated Dreams FC 2-0.