2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 4 Match Preview – Karela United vs. Great Olympics

Karela United will be hoping to return to the winning track when they welcome Great Olympics to the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Sunday, October 8 2023.

Ibrahim Tanko Shaibu sounded a warning to Olympics after his side held Kotoko to a 1-1 draw in Kumasi. Karela bounced back from their opening day defeat to Legon Cities to beat Berekum Chelsea and then earned that vital point in Kumasi against Kotoko.

Tanko Shaibu and his charges, given how fared against Kotoko believe they were close to recording the first away win of the season and they will he aiming to keep up the momentum when they host Olympics.

Olympics recorded their first win of the season by beating Gold Stars in Accra and are the only side yet to concede a goal. Annor Walker would want to protect that record but they come up against a team that had netted the most goals after matchday 2.

Both teams are separated by a point on the league standings and this would be an intriguing clash as Tanko’s lads try to unlock the solid defense of the visitors.