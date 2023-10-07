2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 4 Match Preview - Nations FC vs. Legon Cities

Nations FC will have the opportunity to record their second win of the Ghana Premier League when they tackle Legon Cities FC at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese.

The matchday four fixture also gives the newly-promoted side the chance to make it back-to-back victories at home on Sunday afternoon.

Nations, after losing their opening game of the campaign, a 2-0 deserving triumph a fortnight ago made sure they bounced back.

Kassim Mingle Ocansey and Johnson Smith will have a full strength squad for the Sunday’s encounter against Cities as they hope to maintain their momentum at home.

Cities are making the journey from the capital to Kumasi for the match on back off a crucial home victory over Aduana Stars in the last round.

The Royals aim to improve their away performance in the Ghana Premier League when they visit Abrankese. They have lost all of their last four matches on the road.

Paa Kwesi Fabin travels with a clean health bill as he has a full squad available for selection to face Nations on Sunday.