2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 4 Match Preview – Nsoatreman FC vs. Samartex

Nsoatreman FC will face Samartex at the Nana Konamansah Park in Nsoatre with the home team eager to bounce back from their defeat against Hearts of Oak and regain their winning form.

Maxwell Konadu's side have had nearly two weeks of rest since their last game due to Dreams FC's absence last weekend, as they were participating in a CAF Confederation Cup assignment. This extended break may have provided Nsoatreman with the opportunity to fine-tune their preparations for the upcoming clash.

Expectations among fans are running high as they hope to witness their team secure a victory and get back on track in the league.

On the other hand, Samartex enter the match with a boost in confidence following their impressive 4-1 victory over Bechem United. Their recent form suggests they will pose a formidable challenge to Nsoatreman.

In the current league standings, Nsoatreman FC occupy the 11th position, while Samartex hold the 2nd position. The two teams have a history of competitive encounters, having faced each other twice. Nsoatreman FC emerged victorious in one of those matches, while FC Samartex claimed victory in the other. Additionally, there have been games where the teams played to a draw.

Based on their head-to-head history, the teams have a goal difference of 1-2 in favour of Samartex. As the match approaches, both sides will be eager to secure the win and make their mark in the league.