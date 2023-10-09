2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 4 Match Report- Accra Lions 0-1 Asante Kotoko

Kalo Outtara was the hero of Asante Kotoko after climbing off the bench to score a late winner as the Porcupine Warriors defeated Accra Lions to secure their first win of the campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors started the game the better side and came close to opening the scoring after striker Steven Mukwala fired from distance.

Few minutes later Yahaya Baba whipped in a freekick which was calmly grabbed by Accra Lions goalkeeper Daniel Afful.

The host had the opportunity to break on a counter with Abass Samari finding Bernard Kesse, who laid the ball to Abdul Shakun but Kotoko's defence were equal to the task.

Richmond Lamptey pulled a great save from Afful after firing from 35 yards only to be denied by the goalkeeper.

Just before the break, there were shouts for a penalty after Kesse's shot hit the hand of a Kotoko defender in the box.

After the break, Accra Lions made two quick changes, with Dominic Amponsah and Baba Apiiga coming on for Kesse and David Oduro.

Apiiga had the opportunity to give the host the lead from a freekick but his efforts went wide.

Asante Kotoko replaced Mukwala with Kalo Outtara as the Porcupine Warriors seek for the opener.

Fredrick Asante came on for Abdul Shakun late in the game and had a golden opportunity to steal the winner for the host, but fumbled it as Kotoko cleared the ball.

After a series of corner kicks, Asante broke the deadlock in the final minute of the match after Outarra rose high to head home the winner.