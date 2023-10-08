2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 4 Match Report - Bibiani Goldstars 3-0 Real Tamale United

Bibiani Goldstars put on a magnificent performance as they secured a commanding win over Real Tamale United at Dun's Park on Sunday.

Following their recent disappointment of defeat to Great Olympics, Goldstars were determined to bounce back and entered the game with a strong focus.

They started the match with relentless attacking efforts, continuously pushing Real Tamale United back. This offensive pressure paid off when Ronald Frimpong opened the scoring in the 26th minute. Goldstars didn't let up after taking the lead, and just 10 minutes later, McCarthy Appiah doubled their advantage.

Frimpong struck again in the 78th minute, sealing a well-deserved victory for Bibiani Goldstars. Real Tamale United, on the other hand, struggled to find their footing in the game and were unable to mount a substantial response to Goldstars' onslaught.

Real Tamale United will be aiming for an improved performance in their upcoming match against Karela United. Meanwhile, Goldstars will look to replicate their winning form when they face the undefeated Bofoakwa Tano in their next fixture.