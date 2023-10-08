GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 4 Match Report - Bibiani Goldstars 3-0 Real Tamale United

Published on: 08 October 2023
2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 4 Match Report - Bibiani Goldstars 3-0 Real Tamale United

Bibiani Goldstars put on a magnificent performance as they secured a commanding win over Real Tamale United at Dun's Park on Sunday.

Following their recent disappointment of defeat to Great Olympics, Goldstars were determined to bounce back and entered the game with a strong focus.

They started the match with relentless attacking efforts, continuously pushing Real Tamale United back. This offensive pressure paid off when Ronald Frimpong opened the scoring in the 26th minute. Goldstars didn't let up after taking the lead, and just 10 minutes later, McCarthy Appiah doubled their advantage.

Frimpong struck again in the 78th minute, sealing a well-deserved victory for Bibiani Goldstars. Real Tamale United, on the other hand, struggled to find their footing in the game and were unable to mount a substantial response to Goldstars' onslaught.

Real Tamale United will be aiming for an improved performance in their upcoming match against Karela United. Meanwhile, Goldstars will look to replicate their winning form when they face the undefeated Bofoakwa Tano in their next fixture.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more