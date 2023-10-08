2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 4 Match Report – Heart of Lions 0-0 Bofoakwa Tano

Heart of Lions continue the search for their first win of the season after being held to a goalless draw by Bofoakwa Tano at the WAFA Arena on Sunday, October 8 2023.

The game was balanced one with chances falling to both sides. Lions dominated the game in the first half but a top-notch save by Kobi in post for Bofoakwa denied the hosts the opener.

With both teams failing to take the chances that fell to them, both halves ended in a barren score line.

In the end they had to share the spoils but Bofoakwa will be the happier to win a valuable away from home and preserve their top spot on the league standings.

Heart of Lions host Hearts of Oak for their next match while Bofoakwa Tano will welcome Bibiani Gold Stars to the Sunyani Coronation Park.