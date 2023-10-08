2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 4 Match Report - Hearts of Oak 0-0 Dreams FC

Hearts of Oak's struggles in the early stages of the Ghana Premier League continued as they were held to a goalless draw by a resolute Dreams FC in a matchweek four fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Phobians, one of Ghana's football powerhouses, find themselves in a challenging position with just one victory out of their opening four games in the ongoing season.

Coach Martin Koopman is under increasing pressure as Hearts of Oak have endured two away defeats and managed only one win at home against Nsoatreman this season.

Dreams FC, fresh from their impressive journey to the CAF Confederation Cup group stage, displayed the kind of resilience that has taken them to the continental stage.

They proved to be a tough nut to crack for the Ghanaian giants.

Coach Martin Koopman made several changes to his lineup following the disappointing loss to Bofoakwa Tano, hoping to rejuvenate his team's performance.

The match itself was characterized by intense defensive battles and a lack of clear-cut goal-scoring opportunities for both sides.

Hearts of Oak and Dreams FC seemed evenly matched, and their defenses held firm throughout the encounter.

This result marks the second consecutive draw for both Hearts of Oak and Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium, reflecting the tight competition in the Ghana Premier League.

As the league proceeds, Hearts of Oak find themselves facing an uphill battle, with just four points from a possible 15 after matchweek four.

The international break provides an opportunity for reflection and regrouping as they aim to turn their season around.