2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 4 Match Report - Nations FC 1-1 Legon Cities

Nations FC were denied their second-ever win in the Ghana Premier League after being held to a stalemate by Legon Cities FC at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday.

The premiership debutants came from behind to earn a point as they game ended 1-1 in Abrankese.

Nations coach Kassim Mingle Ocansey made only one alteration to the team that beat FC Samartex 2-0 at home in the last league game two weeks ago.

Burkinabe goalkeeper Rabin Ousmane Sanon returned to keep the posts having replaced Japheth Norvienyo.

Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin returned to the dugout for this fixture after serving a suspension last week in Cities' 2-1 win over Aduana Stars following his red card against Heart of Lions on matchday two.

Fabin made two changes to the squad that triumphed over Aduana with Selorm Honu preferred in the posts to Kwame Aziz while Ebenezer Armegah replaced Rahim Yaya.

Cities were up and running in the early stages of the match as they opened the scoring in the 7th minute through midfielder Joseph Mereku.

Nations tried to level matters after conceding, but none of their efforts could break down the visitors' compactness before the half-time break.

The newbies restored the game's parity after a strong start in the second half with midfielder Barimah Baah drawing them level in the 54th minute.

Baah has now scored in back-to-back home games for Nations as he is emerging to be an important player for the newly-promoted side.