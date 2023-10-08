2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 4 Match Report – Nsoatreman 1-0 Samartex

Nsoatreman, on Sunday, found their way back to the path of victory as they secured a crucial win against Samartex in their home match in Nsoatre.

The team, led by coach Maxwell Konadu, was in need of a confidence boost following their recent defeat in Accra, and they certainly found it in front of their devoted fans.

Midfielder Manaf Umar continued to shine as he netted a goal for the second consecutive home game, clinching three crucial points for Nsoatreman.

Despite Samartex's impressive goal-scoring performance, scoring four against Bechem United before this game, they struggled to find their attacking rhythm, resulting in a subdued performance on the field.

Nsoatreman showcased a solid defensive strategy and executed their attacks with precision, ultimately securing a victory that could serve as a source of inspiration for their upcoming matches. With this win, Nsoatreman have climbed into the top four of the league standings.

Their next challenge will be an away game against Dreams FC in Dawu on Wednesday in an outstanding match. As for Samartex, who now sit in fifth place, they will need to regroup and focus on their next match against Dreams FC next Sunday.