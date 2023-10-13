2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 5 Match Preview - Asante Kotoko vs. Aduana Stars

Asante Kotoko SC will face a stern test as the search for their first home continues in the Ghana Premier League this campaign when they tackle Aduana Stars on Friday evening.

The Porcupine Warriors got a sigh of relief when they beat Accra Lions FC last Monday to claim their first victory of the season with a goal deep in stoppage-time.

Kotoko aim to make it back-to-back wins and also end their seven games winless home run by overcoming Aduana at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi in the matchday five encounter.

Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum has a near complete squad available for Friday's crucial task, with the exception of Samuel Asamoah and Baba Yahaya, who are both injured.

Aduana have fared badly on the road recently in the premiership and would be hoping to end the poor run when they journey from Dormaa Ahenkro to Kumasi for Friday's match.

The Ogya Boys are without a win in their last eight away games in the league with their last victory dating back to February, a 2-0 win against Hearts of Oak in Accra.

Yaw Acheampong's side goes into this fixture on the back of a narrow victory over Berekum Chelsea in the Bono Derby last weekend.

Aduana have not lost in their last two visits to Kotoko in the top-flight, something they are counting on to get a good result on Friday night.