2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 5 Match Preview - FC Samartex vs. Dreams FC

FC Samartex 1996 will be back at home this weekend in the Ghana Premier League to seek a return to winning ways against Dreams FC at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena in Samreboi.

The Timber Giants look to recover from their defeat to Nsoatreman in the last round by overcoming Dreams on Sunday in a matchday five encounter.

It has been a perfect start for Nurudeen Amadu's team at home since the league started. They have won the two games played in front of their fans this campaign, scoring five goals and conceding once.

Samartex are motivated by their recent home form in the premiership, having won six out of their last seven matches at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena.

Dreams are currently enduring a torrid period in the Ghana Premier League and would want to turn things around when they travel to Samreboi for Sunday's match.

Despite their success story in the CAF Confederation Cup, the 'Still Believe' is having a difficult time since the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign.

After their 1-0 victory over newly-promoted Nations FC on the opening day, Dreams are yet to record a win in their last four league games, drawing three and losing one in the process.

Abdul Karim Zito and his boys didn't lose to Samartex in their debut campaign last season. Dreams count on that for a good result at the end of the match.