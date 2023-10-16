GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 5 Match Preview- Great Olympics vs Accra Lions

Published on: 16 October 2023
Accra Great Olympics will renew their rivalry with neighbours Accra Lions on matchday five of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium. 

The Dade Boys, who are unbeaten in the new season, host Accra Lions in what is expected to be an entertaining encounter.

Accra Lions only suffered their first defeat of the season to Asante Kotoko following a last minute winner from Kalo Ouattara.

Only a point separate Great Olympics and Accra Lions, with the host drawing three and winning a game this season.

In four meeting between the two side, Accra Great Olympics have won two, drawn one and lost one. Both victories were home wins for the former Ghanaian champions.

Meanwhile, Accra Lions will be boosted by the return of Evans Botchway, Daniel Awuni and Dominic Nsobila - who missed the game against Asante Kotoko.

Great Olympics will be counting on the experience of the likes of Razak Kasim, Samuel Ashie Quaye, Ebenezer Sekyere, Solomon Adomako, Mathew Agama and Michael Osei.

 

