2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 5 Match Preview - Heart of Lions vs. Hearts of Oak

Heart of Lions and Hearts of Oak will rekindle their rivalry at the WAFA Park in Sogakope in a battle of desperation and redemption is on the cards.

Heart of Lions, making a comeback to the top flight after an eight-year stint in the second-tier, have found the going tough, failing to secure a single victory.

Their form has been characterised by a series of goalless draws and a 2-2 draw against Real Tamale United. Although they managed to avoid defeat against the likes of Asante Kotoko and Great Olympics, their winless streak is causing concern among the Lions' faithful.

On the other side of the pitch, Hearts of Oak have a lone victory to their name, having suffered two losses and a draw. These early setbacks have raised doubts about the competence of coach Martin Koopman, with some fans calling for his removal while others advocate for patience. However, there's a unanimous consensus that Sunday's game is a "must-win" for the Phobians.

After just four matches, Hearts of Oak find themselves four points adrift of the top, languishing in the relegation zone. This predicament is a far cry from their history of success, and fans are eagerly awaiting an improved performance, beginning with the clash against Heart of Lions.

Sunday's face-off marks the first meeting between these two sides since 2015 when Hearts of Oak clinched a memorable 4-0 victory. Yet, the head-to-head statistics reveal a balanced rivalry, with both teams boasting seven wins each from their 18 encounters, accompanied by four draws.

As they prepare to step onto the pitch at the WAFA Park, the stage is set for a thrilling contest, where two clubs yearning for a change in fortune will vie for victory in this high-stakes encounter.