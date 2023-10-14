2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 5 Match Preview – RTU vs. Karela United

RTU will be hoping to return to winning ways when they face new city rivals, Karela United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Sunday, October 15 2023.

The Pride of The North have failed to win after stunning Hearts of Oak on the opening day of the season. They were thrashed 3-0 by Gold Stars in Bibiani last weekend. Abdul Mumin’s side have however, been handed a boost with the return of Mohammed Mankuyeli who resumed full training this week.

RTU have shipped seven goals since that Hearts win and should be concerned as they come up against a Karela side capable of scoring as they have demonstrated so far. A good day at the office for the likes of Evans Adomako Wiredu could spell doom for RTU.

Karela will also be aiming for a return to the winning track after drawing in their last two games. The Pride and Passion have a relatively more experienced side compared to their opponents and will be hoping to make that advantage count.

RTU’s young guns could also spring up a surprise as they did against Hearts of Oak but Karela would want to avert that in Sunday's cagey clash.