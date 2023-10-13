2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 5 Match Report - Asante Kotoko 1-0 Aduana Stars

Asante Kotoko SC ended their home predicament in the Ghana Premier League after pipping traditional rivals Aduana Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday night.

The Porcupine Warriors registered their first victory in front of home fans this season after recording a 1-0 victory over Aduana in matchday five of the Ghanaian premiership.

The win also sees Kotoko claim back-to-back league victories since November 2022 as they ended a seven-game drawing streak in Kumasi.

Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum made two changes to the team that beat Accra Lions FC in the last round last Monday with Baba Yahaya and Steve Dese Mukwala pushed out of the starting lineup.

Kalo Ouattara, who scored match-winner against Lions, earned a starting role while Georges Mfegue also started the game.

Yaw Acheampong, on the other hand, also made just one alteration to the squad that triumphed over Berekum Chelsea in the Bono Derby last weekend.

Forward Bright Adjei returned to the starting lineup after recovering from a knock to replace Justus Tortsutsey.

The Porcupine Warriors got themselves in the lead after half an hour mark when Ouattara rose highest to head home a well delivered cross from Richmond Nii Lamptey.

Aduana came back from recess as an improved side, but they failed to create meaningful opportunities in the game to even think of getting the equaliser as the Fabulous team grabbed the maximum points.