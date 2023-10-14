GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 5 Match Report - Bofoakwa Tano 0-0 Bibiani Gold Stars

Published on: 14 October 2023
Tano Bofoakwa

Gold Stars managed to secure a historic draw against league leaders Bofoakwa Tano at the Sunyani Coronation Park during matchday five of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

This game marked the first-ever meeting in the Ghana Premier League between Gold Stars, under the astute guidance of Coach Michael Osei, and Bofoakwa Tano.

Coach Michael Osei devised a well-thought-out strategy to thwart Bofoakwa's quest for another home victory in Sunyani.

The Bofo's had been unbeatable at their home ground, clinching all their home games this season after a 16-year absence from the country's top-flight league.

The match lived up to its hype, as both sides engaged in an intense battle, creating numerous scoring opportunities but struggling to find the back of the net.

Bofoakwa Tano initiated a furious offensive in the closing moments of the game, desperately seeking a win, but Gold Stars' resolute defense held firm, ensuring the match ended in a draw.

With this outcome, Bofoakwa Tano retains their position as league leaders with nine points after matchday five.

The quest for supremacy continues as other games unfold on matchday five, with Bofoakwa Tano potentially facing the risk of losing the top spot.

By Jacob Abeiku Adams

 

