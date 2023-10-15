2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 5 Match Report - FC Samartex 2-0 Dreams FC

FC Samartex 1996 made a rebound from their slump last week when they recorded a third successive home victory in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Timber Giants got a goal in each half of the match to claim a 2-0 win over Dreams FC at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena in Samreboi.

Samartex head trainer Nurudeen Amadu made three changes to the team that suffered a 1-0 defeat to Nsoatreman FC in the last league game last week with goalkeeper Kofi Baah getting his first start.

Emmanuel Mamah and Francis Gyetuah were also handed their first starts of the campaign when they replaced Emmanuel Adu Siaw and Gabriel Bonnah, respectively.

Dreams gaffer Abdul Karim Zito made a few alterations to the squad that were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Nsoatreman in the midweek.

Emmanuel Yeboah Danquah, Ofori McCarthy, and Enoch Abuu came into the starting lineup for the first time this season.

Baba Musah Hamadu got the opening goal of the matchday five fixture when he headed home an in-swinger from Samuel Tetteh in the 11th minute.

Samartex finished off the victory when substitute Dauda Yussif Seidu scored deep in stoppage-time.

The Samreboi-based side moves to the top of the Premiership standings after Sunday’s triumph over Dreams, who drops to the 13th position.