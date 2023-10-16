2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 5 Match Report- Great Olympics 3-0 Accra Lions

Michael Yeboah's quick-fire brace and Emmanuel Antwi's thunderous strike in the space of ten minutes was all Great Olympics needed to inflict Accra Lions their second defeat of the season.

Despite starting the game the better of the two sides, creating two good chances in the first ten minutes, Great Olympics turned things around quickly profiting from an error in Accra Lions' defence to open the scoring. Accra Lions goalkeeper Daniel Afful failed to grab a long strike from Antwi and Yeboah made no mistake as he tapped in from a rebound.

Two minutes later, Yeboah will double Olympics' lead after Michael Osei's shot came off the foot of Afful before Yeboah slotted home.

Things went from bad to worse for Lions with Antwi unleashing a left-footed shot after his first strike from a freekick was deflected by the wall to make it 3-0 for Olympics before half-time.

Accra Lions were forced into an early substitution after forward Bernard Kesse sustained an injury just before the break, and had to be replace by Emmanuel Dzigbah in the second-half.

In the second-half, Great Olympics came close a couple of times through forward Michael Osei, who was a menace for Accra Lions' defence.

Mohammed Shawkan almost got one back for the visitors but his strike from outside the box was not enough to trouble Benjamin Asare of Olympics.

Just before the game will end, there were calls for a penalty after Fredrick Asante's strike hit the hands of an Olympics defender but the referee waved play on.

Great Olympics held on to continue their unbeaten start to the season while Lions suffered their second defeat on the row.