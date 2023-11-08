2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 5 Match Report – Hearts of Lions 0-0 Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak faced off against Heart of Lions, resulting in a goalless draw at the Hohoe Sports Stadium on Wednesday in a rescheduled Ghana Premier League match.

The match was initially scheduled for Sunday, October 15, 2023, but was postponed to Friday afternoon due to the Akosombo Dam spillage, which had a significant impact on the Volta region, affecting the hosts.

Having already recorded six draws and two defeats, the promoted side failed once again to end their winless streak in the competition with their opponents hoping to capitalise on the Lions' poor form.

The last time these two teams met was in 2015, with Hearts of Oak securing a dominant 4-0 victory. Heart of Lions, however, showed determination and resolve this time around but fell short in the clinical department.

Martin Koopman's efforts to introduce fresh legs after the break were still not enough as Heart of Lions showed determination to avoid conceding throughout the game.

Despite these efforts, neither side managed to break the deadlock, and the match ended in a draw.

With this result, Hearts of Oak currently sit in the ninth position on the league table with 11 points, while Heart of Lions find themselves at the bottom with seven points, still in search of their first win in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.

The struggle continues for Heart of Lions as they look to secure their first victory when they visit Abrankese to face Nations FC. Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak will be hosting Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium on November 12, and fans are eagerly awaiting the outcome of this clash in the Ghana Premier League.