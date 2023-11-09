2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 5 Match Report- Medeama SC 1-0 Nsoatreman

Jonathan Sowah's second-half penalty secured an important win for defending Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC in their outstanding game against Nsoatreman.

After a barren first half, the Black Stars forward made no mistake from the spot in the 67th minute as the host collected all three points at the Akoon Park.

Medeama SC got off to a great start, coming close a couple of times but could not just find the back of the net following a resilient display by the visitors.

The visitors could barely threaten the Medeama defence as they were kept at bay for the most of the half.

However, Manaf Umar came close after the break but Medeama SC were up for the task.

With the heading for a goalless draw, the Tarkwa-based club were awarded a penalty, which Sowah converted.

Medeama will now shift their attention to preparations for their CAF Champions League group games.