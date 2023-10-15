2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 5 Match Report – RTU 3-2 Karela United

RTU overpowered their new city rivals Karela United in their first derby match at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Sunday, October 15 2023.

The Pride of The North raced into an early lead just 9 minutes into the game through skipper, Baba Kushibo. Fit-again Alhassan Mankuyeli doubled their advantage on 16 minutes.

The in-form Evan Adomako Wiredu halved the deficit for Karela on 29 minutes to keep the score line at 2-1 at half time.

After recess, RTU restored their two-goal advantage through Eric Owusu Afriyie on 53 minutes. Mankuyeli was brought down in the box and up stepped Afriyies to score the resulting penalty.

The Pride and Passion did not go down without a fight as they reduced the deficit by netting their second through Alex Kuffuor on 81 minutes.

There was a nervy ending to the game for the hosts as Ibrahim Tanko Shaibu’s lads pushed for an equalizer but RTU held on to prove their dominance at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

RTU travel to the capital to face Accra Lions while Karela will host Bofoakwa Tano in Tamale for their next games.

By Suleman Asante