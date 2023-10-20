2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 6 Match Preview- Accra Lions vs RTU

Accra Lions will be hoping to end their recent slump when they host Real Tamale United on Friday for the matchday 6 of the Ghana Premier League.

Having started the season on a good note, Lions have suffered back-to-back defeats and are winless in their last three matches.

Meanwhile, they come up against a stubborn RTU side, who have won two games and drawn one in the first five matches of the season.

Real Tamale United famously defeated Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium and will be hoping to repeat that feat on Friday.

However, the man who did the damage in Accra, Issah Kuka, has left the club.

In four games between the two teams, Accra Lions have won one and lost three against the Northern Blues.

Both sides have added new players to their squads in a bid to maintain their status in the Premier League at the end of the season.

Seidu Sadat and Samuel Gyimah remain doubts for Accra Lions after picking minor injuries in the game against Great Olympics.

Accra Lions will be eyeing all three points as they seek to return to winning ways while RTU will fancy their chances against the Accra-based club.