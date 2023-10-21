2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 6 Match Preview - Aduana Stars vs. Great Olympics

Aduana Stars will face a daunting task as they look to recover from last week's defeat to Asante Kotoko SC on matchday six of the Ghana Premier League this Sunday.

The Ogya Boys will tackle in-form Great Olympics at Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa Ahenkro in their quest to return to winning ways.

Aduana go into this fixture with some confidence, having won their two home matches since the season begun. They are yet to concede a goal in Dormaa Ahenkro in that regard.

It would be a good feeling for Aduana's gaffer Yaw Acheampong if he gets a victory against his former club on Sunday afternoon.

Olympics travel from capital for the crucial fixture with positive vibes around the team as they remain the only side with an unbeaten record in the league this campaign.

However, they have been poor on the road recently with no win in their last twelve away matches in the premiership.

Annor Walker and his team would want to at least preserve their unbeaten streak against Aduana in Sunday's game. Olympics are also yet to allow a goal in their net this season.

The Dade Boys have a poor record against Aduana in Dormaa Ahenkro, having picked only a point out of their six previous visits in the premiership.