2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 6 Match Preview - Bibiani Goldstars vs. Heart of Lions

Bibiani Goldstars FC will have the opportunity to join the 10 points club on the Ghana Premier League table when they welcome newbies Heart of Lions on Monday.

The Miners could move into the top four places when they are able to over the newly-promoted side at the Dun's Park in Bibiani. They have seven points from five games already.

After picking their first point at away in the last game against another newly-promoted side, Goldstars want to make it three home wins on the trot.

Michael Osei and his team are currently enjoying some positive run at home, having lost just once in their last 18 games.

Heart of Lions continue to chase their very first win in the Ghanaian top-flight since their return. They will need to produce extra efforts to get that against Goldstars.

The Lions from Kpando have also been unbeaten since the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign, drawing all four of their matches, keeping three clean sheets in the process.

Lions' two games on the road this season, include a goalless draw against Asante Kotoko in Kumasi and a 2-2 stalemate with Real Tamale United.

They remain winless in their last 13 away matches in the Ghana Premier League with their last win dating back to February 11, 2015 with a win over Wa All Stars.