2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 6 Match Preview - Dreams FC vs. Medeama SC

Dreams FC host an injury-ravaged Medeama side and will seek to return to winning ways in the Ghanaian top-flight top-liner on Sunday.

The Still Believe side will be eager to turn the screws after an unflattering start to the season.

They are locked 13th on the table with one win, two draws and two defeats in five matches.

Coach Karim Zito's men will be desperate for a win after they lost 2-0 at Samartex last weekend.

They come up against the champions at the Theatre of Dreams whose side are ravaged by injuries to several top players.

The Ghanaian champions will have to cope without several key players who are sidelined due to injuries.

The midfield department of the team has been particularly affected, with key starters such as Manuel Mantey, Godknows Dzakpazu, and Baba Musah all confirmed as injured and ruled out.

Defender Hamidu Fatawu is also unavailable due to late arrival in the country after the Black Stars match against USA in Tennesse.

To add to their challenges, their match-week 4 goal scorer, Ebenezer Nkrumah, has now joined the injury list.

The game is projected to be a tough one for the Yellow and Mauve, who are yet to grab a win against Dreams FC in their last three meetings as visitors.

The clash promises to be an exciting one, with both teams having gained much experience on the continent after sailing through the group stages of the CAF Confederations Cup and CAF Champions League respectively.

The likes of John Antwi, Abdul Aziz Issah, and Godfred Atuahene would lead the attack of Dreams FC to keep the defense of Medeama on their toes.

Medeama welcome the strike partnership between Jonathan Sowah and Joshua Agyemang with Daniel Lomotey also available for selection.

Medeama, who have two outstanding matches, are lurking 17th on the table with four points from three games.