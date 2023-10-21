2023/24 Ghana Premier League:  Week 6 Match Preview: Hearts of Oak vs Samartex

In the sixth matchweek of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, Hearts of Oak are on a quest for their second victory of the season as they host FC Samartex 1996 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Phobians have endured a challenging season thus far, securing only one win in their first five games.

Their performance has left much to be desired, having claimed one victory against Nsoatreman and suffered two away defeats, along with two draws.

Consequently, Hearts of Oak currently find themselves in the 17th position on the league table.

This season's start has been a source of disappointment for Coach Martin Koopman and his squad, who struggled to translate their impressive goal-scoring prowess and winning streak during the preseason into success in the league campaign.

As a result, the team's loyal supporters have expressed their dissatisfaction with the recent performances.

The pressure on Hearts of Oak's Coach Martin Koopman is mounting, and a victory against FC Samartex becomes crucial to alleviate the tension.

On the other hand, FC Samartex enters the game in high spirits.

The Samareboi-based club has clinched three wins in their last five matches, positioning them impressively in third place on the league table with nine points.

With their current form, FC Samartex presents a formidable challenge for the Phobians.

A fierce battle is expected, and FC Samartex seems poised to secure at least a draw in this encounter.