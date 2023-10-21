2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 6 Match Preview – Karela United vs. Bofoakwa Tano

Karela United will be hoping to return to winning ways when they host Bofoakwa Tano at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Sunday, October 22 2023.

The Pride and Passion haven’t won in their last three games and would want to shake off their defeat to new city rivals, RTU last weekend.

Tanko Shaibu’s lads will also be aiming to record their second win at their new home ground but they are up against a resilient Boafoakwa Tano side who are still unbeaten in the premier league.

Bofo go into this game with a lot of confidence after going top of the standings at the end of match week 5 with Frimpong Manso and skipper, Saaka Dauda also scooping the Coach of The Month and Player of The Month awards for September respectively.

The Hunters would also want to reclaim the top spot as soon as possible with a win over Karela but this won’t be an easy task as the Sunyani based side are yet to score an away goal.

It could be a tricky fixture given how Karela have found the back of the net in all but one of their games this season.