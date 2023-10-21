2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 6 Match Preview – Nations FC vs Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko will face Nations FC at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese on Sunday in a local derby.

Nations FC in their first top-flight season have had a mixed start. They've secured one win, experienced two losses, and settled for one draw, with their sole victory coming at home against FC Samartex.

Currently, Nations FC occupy the 14th position on the league table with four points, having endured a winless streak in their last two games.

Facing them is an Asante Kotoko side that appears to have found its winning formula under the leadership of coach Prosper Narteh-Ogum.

The Porcupines have managed to string together two consecutive victories following their less-than-satisfactory start to the season.

Their recent form consists of two wins, two draws, and one loss in their last five matches, positioning them at 5th place with 8 points after five matchdays.

Kotoko have faced newly promoted sides on the road seven times since the 2021/22 season. In those matches, they've clinched three victories, suffered one defeat, and settled for three draws. They've scored 9 goals while conceding 6.

Nations FC have delivered a somewhat mixed performance at home, securing one win and settling for one draw against FC Samartex and Legon Cities, respectively.

Several key players are expected to be in the lineup for Nations FC, including Emmanuel Agyemang, Barimah Baah, Razak Simpson, Kwame Boakye, Emmanuel Boahene, Victor Oduro, Prince Acquah, and Amidou Diarra.

Kalo Ouattara has been pivotal in Asante Kotoko's recent successes, notably scoring two goals in his last two games. His last-minute goal secured the points against Accra Lions, while his towering header secured a 1-0 win over Aduana FC in Kumasi.

For a third consecutive victory, Ogum will rely heavily on key players like Augustine Agyapong, Yussif Nurudeen Mohammed, Sherif Mohammed, Richmond Lamptey, and Enock Morrison.

This clash promises to be an intriguing encounter between two sides looking to secure vital points in their campaign.