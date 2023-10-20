2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 6 Match Preview – Nsoatreman FC vs Legon Cities

Nsoatreman will aim to maintain their perfect home record this season as they face Legon Cities in Nsuatre on Sunday.

Maxwell Konadu's team have been impressive at home, securing victories in their previous two matches and looking to extend that streak to three against Cities.

Nsoatreman are also on an unbeaten run of two games, defeating Samartex 1-0 and holding Dreams FC to a 1-1 draw.

Currently positioned in the top half of the league, a victory could propel them into the top four as they seek to surpass their 13th-place finish from the previous season.

Under Konadu's guidance, Nsoatreman have displayed a confident and fearless style of play. They have lost only one match this season, and that was against Hearts of Oak in Accra, where they played most of the match with 10 men.

This means that Cities will need to be at their best to secure a positive result. Cities are currently one place above Nsoatreman in the table, sitting in 5th place. They have also suffered just one defeat this season.

While they are yet to secure an away win, Cities enter the match on the back of an unbeaten streak in their last three games, demonstrating their resilience as a challenging team to beat.

Nsoatreman hasn't won against Legon Cities FC in their past two encounters, so the predictions tend to favour Cities. However, Nsoatreaman's strong home form makes them a viable pick as well.