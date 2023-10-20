2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 6 Match Report- Accra Lions 1-3 RTU

Real Tamale United made it back-to-back victories against Accra Lions in Accra after a 3-1 win at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Baba Kushibu opened the scoring for the visitors after taking advantage of a defensive mishap before Mohammed Alhassan doubled the lead from a similar mistake moments later.

Accra Lions pulled one back after the break through Abdul Rahman Ali but RTU restored their two goal lead following an error from Daniel Afful as Abdul Aziz sealed victory for the visitors.

The Northern Blues got off to a great start after mounting pressure on the host, forcing a mistake from defender Ali Mohammed whose back pass was intercepted by Kushibo, before firing past Afful.

Eight minutes later, another back pass from Ali Rahman saw Afful clearance hit Alhassan as the visitors made it 2-0 in the first 15 minutes.

Alhassan came close for the vistors halfway through the first half but his effort was dealt with by the Accra Lions defence.

After the break, Accra Lions looked more determined as they chased the game, and just after ten minutes into the half pulled one back after Ali Rahman rose high to head in Remember Boateng's corner.

Accra Lions were then dealt a huge blow after goalkeeper Daniel Afful failed to grab Mohammed Alhassan's freekick with Abdul Aziz rebounding it to restore the two-goal advantage.

TRU held on to secure all three points at the Accra Sports Stadium.