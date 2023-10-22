2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 6 Match Report - Aduana Stars 3-1 Great Olympics

Aduana Stars staged a remarkable comeback to return to winning ways as they handed Great Olympics their first defeat of the season at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday.

The Ogya Boys came from a goal down to record a 3-1 triumph over Olympics in their matchday six fixture in Dormaa Ahenkro on a soggy Sunday afternoon.

Sunday’s win makes it three consecutive victories on the bounce in front of home fans for Aduana.

Yaw Acheampong made three changes to the squad that lost narrowly to Asante Kotoko SC in Kumasi in the last league game with youngster Anderson Fiifi Asamoah getting his first minutes of the season.

Gabriel Akwasi Mensah and Silas Kyeremeh were also handed starting roles as they replaced Bright Enchill and Derrick Afeson Boateng, respectively.

Olympics boss Annor Walker maintained the same starting lineup that saw off Accra Lions FC with a 3-0 triumph in the last round last week as he made no alteration.

Midfielder Emmanuel Antwi scored in the 20th minute of the match to give the Dade Boys the lead against the run of play.

Striker Isaac Mintah levelled proceedings for Aduana in the 37th minute before scoring again to put them ahead in the additional minutes of the first half.

Experienced winger Emmanuel Gyamfi completed the comeback for the Ogya Boys when he scored very deep in stoppage-time to make it 3-1 in the end.