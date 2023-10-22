2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 6 Match Report – Dreams FC 2-1 Medeama

Dreams FC emerged triumphant with a 2-1 victory over Medeama on Sunday in an electrifying contest at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

The match began with a bang as John Antwi swiftly put Dreams FC in the lead just four minutes after kick-off. The home team extended their advantage with a second goal in the 88th minute, courtesy of Dede Ishmael.

Medeama did not give up and managed to find the back of the net in the 97th minute as they desperately pushed to salvage at least a point. However, time was not on their side, and the final whistle marked their second defeat of the season, keeping them at the bottom of the standings.

Medeama supporters were left disappointed, reflecting on missed opportunities, especially from their striker Jonathan Sowah, whose proficiency in front of the goal could have potentially altered the outcome.

Medeama have an outstanding game in midweek against Nations FC while Dreams FC will prepare for their next match against Legon Cities next weekend.