2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 6 Match Report-Hearts of Oak 0-0 Samartex

The woes of Hearts of Oak persisted as they struggled to secure a win against FC Samartex, resulting in a goalless draw in their 2023/24 Ghana Premier League week six fixture.

The Phobians have now gone three games without a victory, causing concern for fans and management alike.

Coach Martin Koopman's squad appeared to be at a loss for answers in breaking through the staunch Samartex defense, as they failed to create substantial goal-scoring opportunities.

Their hopes seemed dashed when Samartex's goalkeeper, Kofi Baah, pulled off a spectacular save to deny Hamza Issah's goal attempt in the 67th minute.

In a bid to rejuvenate the attack and search for a goal, Hearts of Oak introduced Kashala Ramos and Salifu Ibrahim into the game.

However, Samartex maintained a solid and impenetrable defensive formation, thwarting every offensive move by the Phobians.

The result further compounds Hearts of Oak's position, as they now languish in the 12th spot on the league table with a mere five points out of a possible 18.

Their struggles at the Accra Sports Stadium have left them with just one win, along with two draws, in the current season.