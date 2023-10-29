2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 7 Match Preview - Asante Kotoko vs Bechem United

Former champions Asante Kotoko are set to clash with Bechem United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in a tantalising fixture on Sunday.

The stage is set for an exciting encounter as both teams seek to secure a valuable victory.

Asante Kotoko are currently on an unbeaten streak, with their last four games yielding two wins and two draws. Bechem United, on the other hand, has been striving to regain their form after a lackluster start to the season.

Unfortunately, their away record has been less than stellar, with three consecutive winless matches, including a 2-0 loss to Nsoatreman, a 4-1 defeat to FC Samartex, and a 1-1 draw at the El-Wak Stadium against Legon Cities.

In head-to-head matchups, Asante Kotoko have had the upper hand in recent home fixtures against Bechem United. They secured three consecutive victories, winning 4-0 at home in the 2020/21 season, achieving a 2-0 victory in the 2021/22 season, and a 1-0 win in the 2022/23 season.

Notably, Asante Kotoko have managed to score seven goals against Bechem United at home while the visiting side has struggled to find the net in Kumasi during their last three encounters.

As the match approaches, both teams have a strong lineup at their disposal. For Asante Kotoko, players like Kalo Ouattara, Steven Mukwala Desse, Nana Banyin Amoah, Andrews Ntim Manu, Sherif Mohammed, Henry Ansu, and Rocky Dwamena are all available for selection.

Bechem United, meanwhile, will look to key players like Emmanuel Avornyo, Augustine Okrah, Emmanuel Annor, Samuel Osei Kuffuor, Joseph Kinful, Isaiah Nyarko, Abdul Karim, and Darlington Gyan Fosu to make an impact on Sunday.