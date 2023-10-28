2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 7 Match Preview - Berekum Chelsea vs. Nsoatreman FC

Berekum Chelsea is enduring a challenging 2023-24 Ghana Premier League season, with only two wins from their first six matches.

In their upcoming match against in-form Nsoatreman FC at the Golden City Park in Berekum, they'll strive for a third victory, making the Bono Derby a captivating clash.

Chelsea is determined to secure maximum points at home and improve their league standing, although they come into the fixture with a recent record of just two wins in their last ten premiership matches.

On the other hand, Nsoatreman FC, who currently holds the second spot in the league, aims to maintain their momentum and achieve a positive outcome against Chelsea in Berekum.

A win in the Bono Derby would propel the Maxwell Konadu-led team to the top of the league standings.

Nsoatreman have been impressive this season, with only one league loss, which occurred when they played with ten men against Hearts of Oak.

Notably, they have a strong record against Chelsea in the Ghana Premier League, having defeated them in consecutive matches during their inaugural campaign last season.