2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 7 Match Preview- Bibiani Gold Stars vs Hearts of Oak

Bibiani Gold Stars are gearing up to face Hearts of Oak at Dun's Park in this week's fixture, hoping to add to the recent struggles of the Ghanaian giants.

Hearts of Oak is currently experiencing a rough patch, with growing pressure on Coach Martin Koopman.

The Phobians have only managed to secure one win in their last five games during the ongoing season.

Bibiani Gold Stars, on the other hand, have yet to secure a victory against Hearts of Oak since their promotion to the Ghanaian topflight two seasons ago.

Akwasi Adu, the Chief Executive Officer of Gold Stars, expressed his optimism, stating, "The Gold Stars team keeps improving. In our first season, we couldn't even secure a draw against them, but last season we managed a draw at Dun's Park. It means there's a possibility of getting all three points."

Hearts of Oak may be facing a tough challenge as they currently occupy the 17th position in the league standings. They will be striving for a comeback to set the stage for an exciting encounter at Dun's Park.