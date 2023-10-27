2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 7 Match Preview- Bofoakwa Tano vs Accra Lions

Bofoakwa Tano will welcome Accra Lions to the Sunyani Coronation Park on Friday for matchday 7 of the Ghana Premier League.

The GPL returnees remain the only club yet to taste defeat in the new campaign and have the best defensive record in the league, with four clean sheets.

Meanwhile, Accra Lions travel to Sunyani after a run of three successive defeats which has seen them concede seven goals.

Bofoakwa Tano have made the Coronation Park a fortress, making it difficult for clubs to pick even a point when they visit.

Lions' away record has not been bad, having picked points in Tarkwa and Berekum.

However, their recent form leaves them vulnerable with confidence in camp seemingly depleted.

The Accra-based club are without captain Dominic Nsobila, who is still recovering from an injury with defender Samuel Gyimah and midfielder Seidu Sadat doubts for the game.

Meanwhile, Bofoakwa Tano will count on dependable goalkeeper Emmanuel Kobi and Saaka Dauda for inspiration.

The host are looking at extending their unbeaten run while Accra Lions hope to end their run of poor form.