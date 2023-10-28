2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 7 Match Preview - Great Olympics vs. Nations FC

After suffering their initial defeat in the season, Great Olympics are determined to break the slump as they host newcomers Nations FC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Olympics are eager to bounce back from their 3-1 loss to Aduana Stars last week as they prepare for a matchweek 7 clash in the capital against Nations.

Annor Walker and his team are brimming with confidence due to their recent outstanding home performance in the Ghana Premier League, having remained unbeaten in their last 15 matches.

The Dade Boys have experienced only one draw in their last seven home games, securing victories in the other six.

Nations, on the other hand, are still searching for their second top-flight victory since their promotion as they journey to Accra to face Olympics.

They have endured a winless streak in their last four league matches.

The recently promoted side hasn't secured a win since their 2-0 triumph against FC Samartex in the second week of the campaign.

Kassim Mingle Ocansey's squad is also striving to net their first-ever away goal in the Ghana Premier League, given their previous three road matches all ended in 1-0 defeats.

If Nations fail to earn any points against the Wonder Club on Saturday afternoon, they will remain at the bottom of the league standings for another week.