2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 7 Match Preview - Heart of Lions vs. Karela United

Heart of Lions are set to host Karela United at the Hohoe Sports Stadium this Sunday as both teams seek to reverse their fortunes in the ongoing campaign.

Heart of Lions, a newly promoted side, is looking for its first victory of the season. Forced to relocate from Sogakope's WAFA Park due to the detrimental impact of the Akosombo dam spillage, the team will play its first home match in Hohoe.

Although they have managed to remain unbeaten, their inability to secure a win in five consecutive games has left head coach Abdul Fatawu Salisu concerned. They will be determined to turn the tide in their favour.

On the other side, Karela United are also desperate for a positive change. They aim to inflict the first defeat of the season on Heart of Lions and bring an end to their own four-game winless streak. With just one win to their name this season, Karela United have been grappling with inconsistent performance.

The clash promises to be a battle of determination as both teams are keen to secure their first victories of the season and climb the league table. With the backdrop of relocation and struggles, Heart of Lions seek to find its winning form, while Karela United aims to reignite their campaign and overcome their recent challenges.

The match is expected to be a test of character and strategy, and fans can anticipate an exciting contest as both teams look to make a statement in the Ghana Premier League.