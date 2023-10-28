2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 7 Match Preview – Legon Cities vs. Dreams

Legon Cities will host Dreams FC at the El Wak Stadium on Sunday, October 29 2023 as they aim to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat to Nsoatreman.

The Royals are without a win in their last three games and would aim to return to the winning track on Sunday. They will be strengthened by the fact that they are unbeaten at home so far. Fabin’s side started well and they will be keen to get back on track against Dreams.

Dreams FC have not had their dream start in the premier league despite making it to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup. They have won two, drawn two and lost two of their six games.

Their win over defending champions, Medeama last weekend ended their four-match winless streak and Zito will be hoping his side can build on that when they face Cities.

Both teams go into this game well aware of what a win would do their confidence which makes this matchday 7 clash an unmissable one.