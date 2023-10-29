2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 7 Match Preview – Medeama SC vs. Samartex 1996

Zimbabwean Kudakwashe Mahachi could make his Ghana Premier League debut for Medeama after being named in a 20-man squad to battle Samartex in the Western derby on Sunday.

Mahachi, 30, has been working on his fitness since arriving in the country back in August 2023 from South Africa.

Coach Evans Augustine Adotey has named the forward in his squad for the tricky home match against the Timber giants at the famous Akoon Community Park.

Medeama will be seeking to win their second Premier League game on the bounce after beating Nations FC 1-0 in an outstanding match last Wednesday.

The win has catapulted the team to 11th on the table with 7 points from a less 5 out of seven games so far with another outstanding against Nsoatreman FC in the offing.

There is no place for Medeama first choice goalkeeper Felix Kyei who has been left out of the squad.

Appiah Kubi and Adams Abdul Jabal get the nod with experienced defender Richard Akrofi named in the 20-man squad.

The usual suspects of Kwadwo Amoako Kamaradini Mahamudu, Emmanuel Kudjoe, Kofi Asmah, Nurudeen Abdulai and Fatawu Hamidu have all been named in the squad.

There are also places for Azaria Fordjour, Jean Vital Ourega, Theophilus Anobah, Nana Kofi Babil, Derrick Fordjour, Godfred Abban, Bernandinho Tetteh and David Frimpong Boison.

Top strikers Jonathan Sowah and Daniel Lomotey complete an impressive list of players named for the showdown against the Western region rivals.

Samartex will count on the experience of midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh as well as Seidu Dauda.

Winger Evans Osei Wusu is expected to provide trouble for the defensive network of the home side as he has been a tormentor in chief for opposing teams.

Defender Desmond Gyabeng, forward Gabriel Bonnah and talented Baba Hamidu Musah are all available for selection in a game which promises to be fireworks.

A win for Medeama will see the champions move joint 10-point with their opponents on the league table.

The Mauve and Yellow are still without midfielders Manuel Mantey and Godknows Dzakpasu as well as versatile Baba Musah Abdulai who are out injured.