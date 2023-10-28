2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 7 Match Preview – RTU vs. Aduana Stars

With just one point separating both RTU and Aduana Stars on the league standings, this matchup at the Aliu Mahama Stadium promises end to end action on Sunday, October 29 2023.

RTU will be hoping to make it three consecutive wins when they host the Fire Boys. They shook off that 3-0 defeat to Gold Stars to record back-to-back wins which moved them into 4th position on the standings.

Abdul Mumin and his charges would want to build on that momentum. The Aliu Mahama Stadium has fast become a fortress for The Pride of The North and they will be confident of victory over the visitors.

Aduana responded well after their narrow loss to Kotoko with a 3-1 win over Great Olympics. The Fire Boys will aim to make two wins on the spin but they are bad travelers in the premier league. Their last away win was back in February, 2023 against Hearts of Oak. It will be interesting how Yaw Acheampong’s lads attempt to reverse that poor away form.