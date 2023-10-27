2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 7 Match Report- Bofoakwa Tano 1-1 Accra Lions

Daniel Awuni's second half strike earned Accra Lions a valuable point on the road as they held Boafoakwa Tano to a 1-1 draw at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

The host broke the deadlock after just a minute through Najib Fuseini to hype the crowd for an exciting encounter.

The visitor came into the game with a record of three defeats in their last three games and their troubles were compounded after Bofoakwa Tano took the lead in the first minute.

Fuseini pounced on a poor clearance as he fired home into the top right corner.

The Ghana Premier League returnees were close again late in the first half through Saaka Dauda but Lions defended well to keep it 1-0 at the break.

After the break, Accra Lions lifted their game, causing troubles through the flank for the home side.

With 20 minutes remaining Emmanuel Dzibah won the ball in the middle of the park before finding Bernard Kesse, who laid the ball to Awuni for the equalizer.

Accra Lions were denied a winner after Mohammed Yahaya goal-bound header was cleared on the line by Alhassan Ali.