GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 7 Match Report - Great Olympics 1-0 Nations FC

Published on: 28 October 2023
2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 7 Match Report - Great Olympics 1-0 Nations FC

Great Olympics bounced back from their slumber last week when they pipped new boys Nations FC in the Ghana Premier League matchday seven on Saturday afternoon.

The Dade Boys needed a last night penalty goal to be able to overcome the newly-promoted side at the Accra Sports Stadium in an enthralling fixture.

Solomon Twene converted a penalty with two minutes from full-time to claim the maximum points for Olympics.

The Wonder Club moves to the top of the league standings with Saturday's victory. They have 12 points from 7 rounds of matches.

The win has also seen Olympics extended their home unbeaten streak to 15 games with 9 victories and six draws.

Nations will remain bottom of the league table after Saturday's loss as they continue to search for their first point and a goal on the road this season.

Their winless run in the Ghana Premier League will be stretched to five matches with three defeats and two drawn games.

Olympics will travel from the capital to face Bechem United in their next fixture while Nations will welcome Real Tamale United at home in Abrankese.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more