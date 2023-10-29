2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 7 Match Report – Heart of Lions 0-0 Karela United

Heart of Lions' winless start to the season persisted as they played to yet another draw, this time against Karela United on Sunday.

Lions entered the game with a string of five successive draws and were eager to secure their first win. However, they were once again frustrated, this time by Karela United at the Hohoe Sports Stadium.

The match marked their first appearance at the Hohoe Sports Stadium after relocating from the Sogakope WAFA Park due to flooding

The first 45 minutes of the game saw no goals, and the situation remained unchanged as both Heart of Lions and Karela United failed to find the back of the net.

The game ultimately ended in a goalless draw, leaving Heart of Lions still in search of their first win since their return to the Ghana Premier League after an eight-year absence.

Heart of Lions currently sit in the 15th position on the league table with 6 points, while Karela United occupies the 13th spot with 7 points.

Lions' next match will see them play as guests against Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday. On the other hand, Karela United will host Bibiani Gold Stars at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium a day earlier.