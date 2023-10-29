2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 7 Match Report – Legon Cities 1-0 Dreams FC

Legon Cities ended their three-match winless streak with a hard-fought narrow victory over Dreams FC at the El Wak Stadium on Sunday, October 29 2023.

The Royals were presented with an opportunity to take the lead on 17 minutes after Albert Yeboah was brought down in the penalty box. Kwame Boateng stepped up to take the resulting spot kick but it was saved by Solomon Agbasi.

Boateng made up for his miss by scoring on 33 minutes to give the Royals the lead. Dreams pushed for the equalizer before the break but the hosts held on to take their advantage into break.

With no goals after recess, Cities preserved their unbeaten run at home to record a vital win which would do a lot for their confidence.

Dreams will be disappointed they failed to make it two wins on the spin following their win over defending champions, Medeama last weekend.